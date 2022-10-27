NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski is being accused of inappropriate conduct against his former administrative assistant, Donna Rovedo.
Rovedo accuses Zwolenski of asking for sexual favors and repeatedly joking about those requests after she asked him to stop. Her lawsuit, filed Oct. 11, seeks compensation for damages as a result of violations of the Rhode Island Fair Employment Practices Act and Civil Rights Act, and she has also filed a complaint with the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights.
Rovedo was hired back in June 2020, and says in her lawsuit that after Zwolenski took office in December, he became comfortable and started making inappropriate comments, increasingly using sexualized language, jokes, and hand motions.
The lawsuit focuses on an incident that allegedly took place on Dec. 7, 2021, when Rovedo claims that she gave Zwolenski a present as a small gesture to observe his birthday and he asked if he might trade the gift for a specific sexual favor. Rovedo rejected the request, telling Zwolenski he crossed a line and telling him not to speak of it again. Her lawsuit states that he brought up the incident days later, laughing about it. Days after that, he did so again, she said, this time in front of acting human resources employee Karen Bernardino, and she said Bernardino did nothing about it.
Rovedo has since taken another position as deputy tax assessor in the town and the lawsuit states that she was “forced to transfer due to an oppressive work environment caused by the administrator’s behavior, and that she suffered emotional distress.” She said she enjoyed her job as administrative assistant, working in it for 13 years.
Zwolenski declined to comment on specifics, but told The Breeze that the matter is being handled by attorneys with the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust.
Rovedo could not be reached for comment.
She also claims in her lawsuit that Zwolenski, on at least two occasions, spoke to her from his car in saying, “hey little girl, do you want some candy?” in a sexualized manner. She said he “repeatedly and consistently” makes sexualized comments and hand gestures.
