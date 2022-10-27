NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski is being accused of inappropriate conduct against his former administrative assistant, Donna Rovedo.

Rovedo accuses Zwolenski of asking for sexual favors and repeatedly joking about those requests after she asked him to stop. Her lawsuit, filed Oct. 11, seeks compensation for damages as a result of violations of the Rhode Island Fair Employment Practices Act and Civil Rights Act, and she has also filed a complaint with the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.