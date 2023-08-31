NORTH SMITHFIELD – Newly proposed changes to the Water Supply Overlay District are now before the North Smithfield Planning Board.
Last Thursday, Aug. 24, the board discussed proposed changes requiring businesses to acquire a special use permit in the areas marked as exempt, a measure further protecting water in these areas, including the town’s aquifer. Any business already in the process of being approved or already having approvals in these areas would not be subject to the changes.
The Water Supply Review Committee is seeking to amend the Water Supply Protection Overlay District and associated map. The text amendment is intended to eliminate an exemption under Section 6.19 for multiple commercially zoned properties, and to establish a process and objective review criteria for approval of commercial uses by way of a special use permit.
The proposed map amendment would reclassify currently exempted commercial properties, thereby incorporating them into the Water Supply Protection Overlay District.
The Water Supply Review Committee has been meeting since late last year to propose changes to the ordinance.
Councilor Doug Osier, chairperson of the Water Supply Review Committee, told the committee that he and his team do not want to be seen as restrictive in preventing new business from coming in, as the group is very conscientious of the balance between preservation/conservation and bringing in new commercial development.
“It really came down to, what does the town want for planning purposes, what does the town feel comfortable putting over those classifications of water, and does the town want to allow certain land uses, and that’s really kind of where we where we felt the need for the special use,” said Osier.
While discussing the proposed changes, the Planning Board also welcomed comment, and former Town Administrator Gary Ezovski said he has a unique understanding of North Smithfield both above and below ground due to his qualifications. He said his comments and concerns are as a town resident.
“There are already federal and state laws in place today to protect our environment,” he said.
He said that he doesn’t believe the Rhode Island Department of Health would allow installing a well here in the future, and these changes would create more hoops for businesses that want to operate in town.
“In the meantime, what we’re going to do is have our hands around the necks of businesses that are not a problem to our community,” said Ezovski.
Planning Board member Lucien Benoit said North Smithfield is a sizable community that already has projects in the pipeline that could be hampered, and he trusts that Ezovski will relay his information to the Town Council as well. Benoit noted that many households poison their yards to kill mosquitos.
Osier said that he doesn’t want to hurt business, but there needs to be balance to preserve the environment.
“We want exemplary businesses, but we also have to be prepared in case something doesn’t go right,” he said.
Chairperson Gary Palardy said that often they see applications coming before the board calling for building near wetlands, and he fears that if applicants present the correct DEM permits, the board couldn’t override that.
Osier said the committee proceeded with best practices according to Rhode Island law.
Water Supply Review Committee member Gail Berlinghof said the committee did a lot of work and investigation, and there have been many wetlands complaints in town.
“There’s people in this town that think they can do whatever they want,” said Berlinghof.
Palardy said that it’s struck him on a number of occasions that the town doesn’t have many conversations like these that bring in the business community for feedback, “so that we can have that conversation around an ordinance and get all the perspectives on the table as we’re crafting it.”
“I do think that’s something the town can do better in general,” he said.
Board members said they will further discuss the proposed ordinance changes with business owners along Industrial Drive who would be impacted by this ordinance.
