Nov. 1
Grace L’Heureux, Happy 20th Birthday to our special granddaughter! Love, Grandma and Grandpa Kissik
Happy Birthday, Grace! Love, Auntie Karen, Uncle Rick, Jared, Evan and Molly
The big 2-0! Wow! Happy Birthday, Gracie!!! Love, Mom, Dad, Hailey and Brewski
Grace L’Heureux, Happy B-day! Hope they canceled my W.S. message!!
Nov. 2
Karen, Happy Birthday to an amazing wife and mother! Love, Rick, Jared, Evan and Molly
Karen, 53 years of awesomeness!! Happy Birthday! Love, your favorite family members, Kissiks and L’Heureux
Nov. 3
Russ Gusetti, Happy Birthday from your friends at The Valley Breeze!
Nov. 6
Mary Jane Lukasiewicz, to a wonderful sister. You are a true warrior. We love you! Me and Tony
Nov. 8
Happy Birthday, Dave Deacon! Love, Linda
Nov. 14
Happy Birthday, Priscilla Charlier from your friends at The Valley Breeze!
Nov. 20
Ted Thorpe, to my oldest brother with the Tom Selleck mustache. Have a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.