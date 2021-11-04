Nov. 1

Grace L’Heureux, Happy 20th Birthday to our special granddaughter! Love, Grandma and Grandpa Kissik

Happy Birthday, Grace! Love, Auntie Karen, Uncle Rick, Jared, Evan and Molly

The big 2-0! Wow! Happy Birthday, Gracie!!! Love, Mom, Dad, Hailey and Brewski

Grace L’Heureux, Happy B-day! Hope they canceled my W.S. message!!

Nov. 2

Karen, Happy Birthday to an amazing wife and mother! Love, Rick, Jared, Evan and Molly

Karen, 53 years of awesomeness!! Happy Birthday! Love, your favorite family members, Kissiks and L’Heureux

Nov. 3

Russ Gusetti, Happy Birthday from your friends at The Valley Breeze!

Nov. 6

Mary Jane Lukasiewicz, to a wonderful sister. You are a true warrior. We love you! Me and Tony

Nov. 8

Happy Birthday, Dave Deacon! Love, Linda

Nov. 14

Happy Birthday, Priscilla Charlier from your friends at The Valley Breeze!

Nov. 20

Ted Thorpe, to my oldest brother with the Tom Selleck mustache. Have a great day!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.