Adrianne Theresa (L’Etoile) Yozura, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center. Adrianne “Ann”, 78, was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, R.I.
She is survived and forever loved by her husband, David; her children, Renee and Rodney Yozura and Rodney's wife, Mary, Ronda Lombardo, and Roslyn Yozura; her sisters; Mary LaChapelle and her husband, Laurent, Theresa Laplume, and Margaret Lanoue and her husband Frank; her grandchildren; her great-grandson; and her many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Adrien and Theresa (Patenaude) L’Etoile, her brothers Michael and Joseph, and her grand-daughter Truly Lataille.
A nurturer by nature, Ann loved caring for her family and friends, cooking, and vacationing. She would be there for her family and friends anytime they needed her. She was a great cook and holiday hostess, she loved having everyone at her house for the holidays especially Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. She made great pierogies, meat pies, dynamites, and crepes among other favorites. She enjoyed being home with her family watching tv shows like "New Amsterdam," "This Is Us," "The Connors," "Mom," "House," "Reba," and "Family Feud". She also enjoyed watching movies at home, her favorites were "Coyote Ugly" and "Burlesque."
Ann was a very hard worker. She enjoyed working with her hands and was a winder by trade for many years at Frank Struzik Inc. After she retired she helped her nephew Michael Laplume, taking care of the arcade games for his business.
She was a very thoughtful person, has touched so many lives, and will be greatly missed.
Services for Adrianne will be held in the Berarducci Funeral Home at 185 Spring St., Woonsocket, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
