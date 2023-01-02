Adrianne Theresa (L’Etoile) Yozura, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center. Adrianne “Ann”, 78, was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, R.I.

She is survived and forever loved by her husband, David; her children, Renee and Rodney Yozura and Rodney's wife, Mary, Ronda Lombardo, and Roslyn Yozura; her sisters; Mary LaChapelle and her husband, Laurent, Theresa Laplume, and Margaret Lanoue and her husband Frank; her grandchildren; her great-grandson; and her many nieces and nephews.

