The family of Adrien "Andy" J. Godin, Jr., 89, of Garden Drive, Lincoln, is deeply saddened to announce his passing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a short illness.
He was the loving husband of the late Louise G. (Charbonneau) Godin for 58 years. The cornerstones of his life were his wife, family, and his strong faith. He was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Ambrose Parish of Albion and served as a lector for French spoken services.
Born and raised in the village of Albion, he was the eldest son of the late Adrien and Irene (Gendron) Godin. At the age of 17 he joined the Navy, serving on board the USS Grand Canyon throughout Europe and the Mediterranean. He served as Boatswain’s Mate, Interpreter, and member of the Shore Patrol. Honorably discharged in 1956, he remained a proud Navy and war veteran throughout his lifetime.
Andy was a professional tractor trailer driver for E&L Trucking Company for over 30 years. He was the company shop steward and member of the Teamsters Union, Local #251, in East Providence, until his retirement in 1995.
He was active in the local community, coaching little league baseball and area youth ice hockey teams. He was always an avid car and truck enthusiast. He enjoyed owning and working on all types of classic and modern cars and trucks. He enjoyed what each uniquely offered, where they took him, and most importantly the camaraderie they afforded his family and friends.
His sense of humor which he retained until the end, was infectious and his stories of life behind the wheel, while serving abroad in the Navy, and raising his five children, were always captivating and will be treasured.
He is survived by his loving children, Michael Godin and his wife, Sharon, of Pawtucket, Lynne Doiron and her late husband, Daniel, of Lincoln, with whom he resided, Lise Hannon and her husband, Wayne, of Lincoln, Steven Godin and his wife, Tracey, of New London, N.H., and Scott Godin and his wife, Kathleen, of East Providence.
He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, Brianne Godin, Ashley (Doiron) Wheeler (Brandon); Jonathan Doiron (Brittney); Christopher Hannon (Meghan) and Amanda Hannon; Timothy, Jennifer, and Nicholas Godin; Connor Godin, and his cherished great-granddaughter. He was the brother of Paul Godin of North Smithfield and the late Roland Godin of Lincoln.
Visitation hours will be held Friday, June 2, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 9 a.m., commencing from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Albion. Relatives and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.com; 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York NY 10004, or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692, would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.