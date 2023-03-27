March 20 – the first day of spring – the season of rejuvenation and new life. Adrien Joseph Mandeville started his new life, March 20, 2023.
Born May 15, 1943, the second-born son of Alfred and Helene (Blais) Mandeville. Stricken with polio at the age of 5 months, he didn’t let it stop him from doing what needed to be done for his mother and sister when his father and brothers were off in the military, and later when he had a wife and two daughters of his own. From selling newspapers to shining shoes; to parking lot attendant for Chan’s; to molding extension cords at Miller Electric and all the jobs in between.
He lived in Woonsocket all his life. He was a lover of all history, but especially of Rhode Island and military history. He was like a kid in a candy store when attending car and motorcycle shows. He knew vehicles and spent many hours in his younger years building models and even entering some of his creations in magazine contests. For a time, he rode his own scooter and was awarded a plaque for “Best Lil Scooter” one year by his “bike buddies” at the Main Street motorcycle show.
He volunteered as “Gimpy the Clown” in the 70s, entertaining children at holiday parties and other events held at the former Amvets Post 12, on East School St. in Woonsocket.
He became a lifetime member of the Woonsocket Lions Club, Hearts with Hope Inc. and Boobfication-Healing with Ink. He was a regular donor to children’s charities and organizations for veterans and for the homeless. He served on the board of the Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Committee for some years, assisting with the revitalization and beautification of neighborhoods in the Fairmount area of Woonsocket.
After being diagnosed with vascular dementia, almost four years ago, Adrien moved to Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center in Woonsocket, where he soon became known and loved by staff, residents, and visitors alike for his charm, quick wits, gentlemanly manners, and intelligence. He had many nicknames at Trinity: Papa, PapaBear, Pops, Gramples, Grandpa, and Adrien the Man, among others. He was a force to be reckoned with at trivia and hangman, which he thoroughly enjoyed winning every time.
His greatest loves over all were his daughters Helene-Marie Mandeville and Diana Lynn Mandeville; his grandson – his pride and joy – Jesse Mandeville, whom he affectionately nicknamed “Scooter”! Adrien is also survived by his “kid” brother Louis “Louie” Mandeville; his “baby” sister Lorraine Mandeville; his dear friends Denise Lavallee and Carol Quaranta; several nieces and nephews including his “favorite niece” Karen Fluette; and his grand-fur-babies Lucy the dog and Summer the cat. He was predeceased by his older brother Roland Mandeville; his best friend Roland “Queenie”, his godson Normand L. Fealhaber; his granddaughters Summer and Rhiannon; and his grand-dog Mr Dylan.
Visiting Hours will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, from 4-6 p.m., concluding with a prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Activities Department at Trinity Health & Rehabilitation Center, 4 St. Joseph St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, in memory of Adrien.
