Adrienne B. L'Esperance, 100, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Wilfred A. L'Esperance and the late Wilfred N. Lavallee Jr. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Mastaii and Rosina (Patenaude) Brule and then lived in Cumberland since 1955.
She was a graduate of St. Xavier's Academy, Providence. She received her bachelor’s degree from Providence College in 1957 and her master’s degree in French in 1968 from Assumption College, Worcester, Mass. She taught at Ashton School in Cumberland for four years and then at Cumberland High School for 27 years.
In 1961, she attended a Summer Institute in Brunswick, Maine, for the training of foreign language teachers followed by a Summer Institute at Rennes, Brittany, France for advanced training in 1964. In the Summer of 1967, she was a group leader for Cumberland High School students to France under the sponsorship of the Foreign Study League. From 1969 to 1973, she was a resident campus principal for summer programs abroad for the American Institute for Foreign Study.
In 1976, she introduced the Student Exchange Program to France and served as its coordinator along with other teachers of French at Cumberland High School. She served on the evaluation committees for the New England Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. She was a member of the American Association of Teachers of French, having served as R.I. Chapter President, as treasurer, and as state contest chairman. She was also a member of the R.I. Foreign Language Association, the National Education Association, and the Cumberland Teacher’s Association. She served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Junior Alliance Francaise. She was a member of the French Institute at Assumption College, a member of l'Union Saint-Jean Baptiste and a member of the Après-Midi Club. In 1971, she served as co-chairperson for the Arthur Fiedler concert held at the Stadium Theatre. She also served as a tour guide and volunteer for the Museum of Work and Culture.
She leaves a daughter, Denise Barriere, and two granddaughters, Samantha Stanton, and Ariana DiPaola; three great-grandchildren, Ella Stanton-White, Max Stanton-White, and Gio DiPaola. She was the sister of the late Raymond Brule, Lionel Brule, Roland Brule, Rene Brule, Gerald Brule, Leona Faille, and Loretta Chagnon.
The funeral was held on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 a.m., from the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours were held Monday, May 15 in the O’Neill Funeral Home.
