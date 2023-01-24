Agnes (Eichorn) Iaconis, 96, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away with her beloved daughter, Susanne, by her side on Jan. 16, 2023, at the St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, R.I.
She was the wife of the late John J. Iaconis. She leaves a daughter, Susanne A. Isabelle, with whom she made her home for the past 17 years; her grandchildren: Lisa DelColle and her companion, Michael Alliellino, Tracy Fisher and her husband, Robert Fisher, and their children Kayla Baker and Olivia Fisher, and Jessica Rams and her husband, Lee Rams, and their children Ariana Rams and Leo Rams; her stepdaughter, Carol Friery, and her husband, Arthur Messier; her daughter-in-law, Carol Guilmain, wife of her late son, Peter Guilmain; and several extended family members.
Agnes was predeceased by all of her siblings.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Ave., Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, Mass. A funeral service was held at the conclusion of visitation in the Memorial Chapel.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, Mass.
Please omit flowers. At the family's request, memorial donations in Agnes' memory may be made to the St. Antoine Resident Activity Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
