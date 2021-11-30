Agnes M. (Gibson) Bolduc, 78, of Pawtucket, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Heritage Hills Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Edward. H. Bolduc and they had celebrated their 55th anniversary on Oct. 22.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Arthur V. and Kathleen M. (Noelte) Gibson. She resided in Pawtucket for most of her life.
She began her career in nursing at the Jane Brown Hospital in Providence. Mrs. Bolduc was also employed as the director of Nursing at Hospice St. Antoine in North Smithfield, and was previously employed as a registered nurse at the Fuller Memorial Hospital for many years.
She was a communicant of the former St. Maria Goretti Parish in Pawtucket. Most recently, she was a communicant of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in North Providence. She was a volunteer for the SPREAD Program for the Diocese of Providence. She conducted religious education classes at St. Maria Goretti Church for several years.
Agnes enjoyed always looking her personal best, watching golf and football, including her beloved New England Patriots. Those who love her will always remember her as a generous caregiver who believed in the value of a good education, and her love of animals. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her three children, Michael Bolduc and his wife, Helen, of Cumberland, Lisa (Bolduc) Proffitt and her husband, Richard, of Coventry, and Chris Bolduc and his wife, Jackie DeSousa, of Lincoln; and her six cherished grandchildren, Michael Bolduc Jr., Stephen Bolduc, Julia Bolduc, Aaron Bolduc, Keira Bolduc and Layla Bolduc; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen Halpin who was also a registered nurse.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Agnes's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Groden Center, 86 Mt Hope Ave, Providence, RI 02906.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.