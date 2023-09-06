Agnes M. Cowdell, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 2, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was the adored wife of the late William W. Cowdell.
Agnes is survived by her children, Dawn Cowdell, Karen Cowdell-Yangson (Durand), and Craig Cowdell; her grandchildren, Eric Cowdell (Erin), Billie Martel (Abby), Kaleb Yangson, Kiana Yangson, Remy Cowdell; and her great-granddaughter, Birdie A. Agnes Martel. Agnes was also mother to the late William (Billy) Cowdell.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Sanna) Carr. She was the youngest sister to the late Mary Crozier, Dorothy Hart, Robert Carr Jr., Phyllis Turenne, Paul Carr Sr., Elizabeth (Betty) Sullivan, and Nancy McCrorie.
Agnes was a firm believer in family first, and it showed through her entire life keeping her siblings and their spouses as best friends. The Carr family was well known for their tight-knit bond. She also created special bonds with each of her grandchildren, whom constantly felt her love and admiration throughout the years.
Agnes spent many memorable years with her husband and family aboard their various sailboats sailing up and down the east coast. After retirement from 25 years of waitressing, Agnes and Bill lived out their lifelong dream of sailing for a complete year, from Rhode Island, to the Florida Keys, to the Bahamas, and back.
Agnes was heavily involved with the St. Patrick’s Senior Club, holding the title of president. She enjoyed the social aspect of getting together with the members, using her crafty talent to decorate for every function, and sharing stories and laughter with all.
Her generous, witty, kind soul will be remembered lovingly as Mom, Grandma, Aunt, and friend.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Agnes’ Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8:30-10 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland.
