A devoted spouse, father and grandfather gone too soon. Alan LeMenager, 74, of North Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly at Landmark Medical Center on Feb. 11, 2022.
He was a son of the late Anthony and Gertrude (Ellis) LeMenager. He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 50 years, Bernice LeMenager. He is survived by his children, James LeMenager of North Smithfield, Emily Brinkert and her partner, David Garcia, of California, and Marlene Guay and her partner, Kenny Morgera, of Woonsocket. He is also survived by one brother, Paul LeMenager, along with his wife, Marianne, of Pennsylvania, and five beautiful grandchildren, Zachary, Avery, William, Lorelei and Harrison, by whom he will be sorely missed.
A compassionate, caring, hardworking family man, Alan was a proud and talented construction worker and drywall finisher for local 1138 of Boston for many years before retiring. He was fun loving with a great sense of humor. He loved to sail and to travel with his beloved Bernice. For their 25th wedding anniversary they drove across the country in a convertible and some of his favorite spots to see were Colorado and the Grand Canyon. He was also able to visit his grandchildren in California. He sailed the Chesapeake Bay with his beloved brother and found peace and solace on the water.
As much as he loved to travel, he loved being home even more. At home, Alan created what he would call his own "little slice of paradise" where you could find him tending to his vegetables, taking in a beautiful sunset or with his paint brush and palette in hand, painting one of the natural landscapes or surroundings like his apple tree and sometimes even a friend or family member. He loved classic rock, his favorites were Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. He was strong, smart and loving, he will be missed dearly.
Arrangements will be posted upon completion.
