Albert “Butch” Sawyer Jr., 72, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center.
Born and raised in Woonsocket he was the son of the late Albert Sawyer Sr. and Eugenia (Bodnar) Sawyer. He attended Woonsocket High School and was a lifelong resident of the city.
Butch was a U.S. Army veteran. He served during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Butch returned to Woonsocket upon completion of his service. He was employed at GAF, Uniroyal, and Wrentham State School until retirement.
Butch was an avid New England sports fan. He loved the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox.
Butch is survived by his sisters Janice Walkow and husband, John, of Mesa, Ariz., and Donna McCusker and husband, Fred, of North Smithfield. He is also survived by a nephew and many cousins.
Services for Butch will be private and at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
