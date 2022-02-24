Albert Charles Labadie, (Jig), 91 of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2022, at the Village at Waterman Lake-The Atrium.
He was the beloved husband for 68 years of the late Patricia Ann (Mallin) Labadie, who died in 2019. He and Pat lived in Burrillville the majority of their lives.
Al was born in Harrisville, a son of the late Albert C and Louise R. (Rameglio) Labadie. He graduated from Burrillville High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1950.
He was employed as a machinist by R.I. Tool Co. in Providence for 40 years.
Al is survived by his friends/ caregivers, June and Robert Kulik and a nephew and niece. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence J. Labadie Sr., Edward Labadie, and his sister Mildred Keegan.
Arrangements are entrusted to Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Feb. 24, 2022, at St. John’s Church, Slatersville, R.I., with a burial following in the parish cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.