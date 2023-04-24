Albert G. "Al" Baro, 95, of Woonsocket, died April 22, 2023, in Landmark Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Clement and Eudora (Gaboury) Baro.
Al was a Navy veteran, serving during WWII and the Korean War. He was a hardworking man who always took care of his family, spending 33 years with Owens Corning Fiberglass, and, after retirement, over 25 years with Walmart, first in Woonsocket, and later North Smithfield. Al was a member of the Millerville Men's Club, the Italian Working Men's Club, and the Marchegiano Club. He was an avid cribbage player, and also enjoyed poker. His greatest love was his family, and the time he spent with them.
Al will be greatly missed by his family: his former spouse, Margaret (Minerva) Baro, of Bellingham, Mass.; their children, Albert "Jerry" Baro and his wife, Lucille, of Woonsocket, Kathleen “Kathy” Aicardi and her husband, Steven, of Blackstone, and Peter Baro of Bellingham; his daughter-in-law, Lucille Baro, of North Smithfield; five grandchildren, Dina Shaw and her husband, Thomas, Michael Baro and his wife, Melissa, Angela Baro, Kristie Aicardi-Ouellette and her husband, Nicholas, and Emily Wagner and her husband, Cameron; three great-grandchildren, Liam Martin, Ryan Shaw, and Mason Baro, and a soon-to-be great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Baro, whose death left Al brokenhearted; two brothers, Clement and Normand Baro; and three sisters, Noella Guilbeault, Gertrude Piette, and Aline Riendeau.
His visitation will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. A service with military honors will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
