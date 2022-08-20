Albert H. "Pete” Detonnancourt, 80, of Woonsocket, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at home. He was the loving husband of the late Carol C. (Menard) Detonnacourt who passed away in 2020.
Known to all as Pete, he was born and raised in Woonsocket and was a son of the late Bernadina and Solange (L’Esperance) Detonnancourt. He was a lifelong resident of the city.
Mr. Detonnancourt was a veteran of the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, 1st Class Gunner and Sharpshooter Ribbons.
Mr. Detonnancourt was employed at the General Motors plant in Framingham, Mass., for many years. He later worked for the Simon Chevrolet dealership and also at Stop & Shop Stores before retiring.
Pete was a member of the bowling league and an avid bowler. He liked playing golf and fishing.
Pete was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Post 818.
Peter is survived by his son Gary P. Detonnancourt of Harrisville and granddaughters Anya, Ava and Alyssa Detonnancourt. He was the brother of Louise Theroux and is also survived by two nephews Kevin and David Theroux.
A committal service for Pete and Carol will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Military honors for Pete will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 State St., Unit 200, Providence, RI. 02908 or www.heart.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
