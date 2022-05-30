Albert Savoie, 93, of North Smithfield, died Sunday, May 29, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
He was the husband of the late Constance (Dufour) Savoie and they are now reunited. Born in Manville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Regia (Guilbault) Savoie. He was a resident of North Smithfield for most of his life and lived the last 17 years in an in-law with his daughter, Sharon, and son-in-law, Marc Marchand.
Al graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1947 and went to Rhode Island School of Design and the University of Rhode Island Providence campus and completed his design/drafting degree. He worked for Draper Corporation in Hopedale, Mass., as a designer until it closed. He went on to work as a CAD/CAM designer at Data General in Westboro, Mass., until retirement in 1988. Dad said, “I don’t think I am going to live pass the age of 69 like my dad, I am retiring.” He proved himself wrong and he must have told that story a million times.
In his earlier years, he spent six years in the naval reserves as a Chief Gunners Mate. After Draper closed, the employees formed a group called “the expendables.” The group is down to five. They now get together at Ye Olde English on the first Friday of each month. Andy Fontaine, Gordon Robinson, Pop Lizotte are a few of the guys left.
Albert was an avid golfer till the age of 87 at the Hopedale Country Club enjoying every minute of his time on the course. One of his proudest moments was being President in 1976 and being the only Rhode Island resident achieving that goal. Al enjoyed traveling with his wife, Connie; dining out every Saturday night after church; and the last five years, playing cards with his “favorite sisters” Jackie and Pat. We will all miss his jokes and laughter.
He is survived by his three children, Marc Savoie and his wife, Susan, of Cheshire, Conn., Sharon (Savoie) Marchand and her husband, Marc, of North Smithfield, and Scott Savoie of Coral Springs, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Kate Lavallee, Laura Lambert, and her husband, Matthew, Jason Marchand, Meagan Goodier, and her husband, Brad, Maria Savoie, Michelle Savoie, Joseph Savoie and Aidan Savoie; two great-grandchildren, Nadia Lavallee and Alexander Goodier; as well as two sisters, Jacqueline Cournoyer of Smithfield and Patricia Benoit and her husband, George, of North Smithfield; He was the father of the late Alan Savoie, and the brother of the late Mildred Tellier. His family also included one sister-in–law and cousins, nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Thursday, June 2, at 9:30 a.m., from the Keene Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., in St. John’s Church, Church Street, Slatersville, R.I. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Slatersville. Visiting hours are Wednesday, June 1, 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Albert to ’Kavan's Road to Recovery": GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/28042373.
Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
