Aldeoda C. Lambert, 97, of South Attleboro, Mass., formerly of Albion, died peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Hope Hospice Center in Providence.
He was the loving husband of the late Margaret H. (Soucy) Lambert. They were married on Jan. 25, 1947, and shared over 69 years together until her passing in 2016.
Born in St. David, Yamaska, P.Q. Canada, he was a son of the late Alberic and Marie (Lambert) Lambert. He came to the United States as a child and grew up in Albion. He resided in Cumberland for many years before moving to South Attleboro in 1975. Al lived independently until very recently.
Mr. Lambert was employed at Berkshire Hathaway then with Moore Fabrics in Pawtucket and later at Mossberg Pressed Steel Corp. in Cumberland before retiring.
Al was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church in Cumberland and later St. Mary’s Church in Seekonk, Mass. He was a member of the Notre Dame Seniors Club in Central Falls.
Al loved to care for his lawn and flower garden. Every season his work on his lawn and gardens were a labor of love. He was very handy and true to his Canadian roots he shoveled snow even during this past winter.
Al will be remembered as a quiet gentleman who loved his family.
Al is survived by a daughter, Suzanne M. Lambert, of North Kingstown. He was the grandfather of the late Michael C. Moone who passed away in 1992.
He was the brother of the late Gerard, Rosaire and Sylvio Lambert, Jeannette Lebeau, Noella Drainville, Dolores Paul, Marie Rose Potvin, Marie Stella Potvin, RoseAnna Blanchette and Lucienne Cartier. Al is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral services were private. Al was laid to rest alongside his wife, Margaret, at Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.