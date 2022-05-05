Surrounded by his family, Aldor St.Germain passed away quietly at his home in Loudon, N.H., on May 3, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Dec. 29, 1930, he was a son of the late Ovilla and Helen St.Germain. He had previously lived in North Smithfield for many years.
His parents instilled the importance of a meaningful work ethic and Aldor lived his life exemplifying that. He was the beloved husband of Violet A. (Saucier) St. Germain who passed on June 12, 2011. He is survived by his children, Donald St. Germain, and his wife, Emma, Diane St. Germain and her husband, Al Beauregard, with whom he lived, and Michael St. Germain.
Aldor built a successful diesel truck and auto repair business, “Tap Auto Service” along with his partner William “Bill” Cavenaugh and his son, Donald. It is said that Aldor could “listen to an approaching vehicle and tell you what was wrong with the engine even before it pulled into the garage”. Like his parents, he leaves behind a legacy of hard work and a commitment to never give up.
Aldor had a love of racing and enjoyed following the sport. As a young man, Aldor’s mischievous nature prompted him to race under an alias so his mom wouldn’t discover that he was behind the wheel.
Later in life, Aldor, followed his wife in becoming a follower of Jesus and we know that they have reunited again.
... if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved: Romans 10:9.
His funeral and burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for the guestbook.
