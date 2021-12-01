Alex D. Theriault, 32, of Lincoln passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with his parents, grandmother and aunt by his side.
He was the beloved son of Daniel P. and Donna M. (Wall) Theriault and the loving grandson of Theresa (Audette) Kopanski.
Born in Boston, he had lived in Lincoln for most of his life. He was a 2009 graduate of Lincoln High School and a member of the LHS Alumni group.
Alex worked diligently as a page at the Lincoln Public Library for 15 years. He also volunteered at Cumberland Library and the R.I. Community Food Bank for many years. He was a member of Special Olympics R.I. since 2005, most recently with the Rhody Rangers team.
Alex was a budding artist who worked in a variety of mediums, always able to transfer joy from his heart to his finished artwork. As an amateur piano player, Alex loved playing and loved a wide range of music - from Disney to Motown. He always noted the composers and performers of his favorite songs, as well as the details of movies the songs were in. Alex enjoyed collecting movies and books and was proud to have visited every library in R.I. at least once. He was also an avid Disney fan who visited Disney World many times with his family and friends.
Alex is survived by his parents, maternal grandmother, aunts and uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Alex Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 1 P.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. The family has suggested that contributions in Alex’s memory may be made to Special Olympics RI, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 (https://specialolympicsri.org/); or to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Street, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 (https://www.childrenshospital.org/); or to Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865 (https://www.lincolnlibrary.com/).
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
