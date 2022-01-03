Alexander David Hopkins, 29, of Killingly, Connecticut, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, after a sudden illness.
Alex was the loving son of David and Melissa Hopkins, brother to Brody Hopkins; grandson to David and Josie Tripodi and Richard and Jeanette Hopkins; and nephew to Kimberly and Michael Carbone and Rachael and John Pattee.
Alex attended Captain Issac Paine Elementary School and West Glocester Elementary School before moving to Killingly, Conn., in 2002 where he attended Killingly Memorial School. He graduated from Killingly High School in 2011 and volunteered at NEECOG animal shelter in Dayville, Conn., where he adopted his best friend, Jack. He graduated from Quinebaug Valley Community College in 2018. Alex was employed at Colt’s Plastics in Dayville, Conn., a job he was very proud of.
Alex enjoyed cheese pizza, Burger King, his mother’s spaghetti sauce, Hershey bars and Coca Cola. He loved to draw and create stories to match. Alex loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed nature and being an independent man.
He was always kind, caring, polite, and a beautiful human being. He will be greatly missed and his memory will be forever cherished.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 4, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Little Rhody Vasa Park, 10 Boswell Trail, Foster, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memorial may be made to the Hartford Hospital at Home Hospice, NEECOG of Dayville, or The Jimmy Fund.
