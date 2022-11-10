Alexander Robert McAlmont, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 6, 2022.
He will be remembered for his blue eyes, quirky sense of humor, kind nature and encyclopedic knowledge of cars.
He was predeceased by his father, John McAlmont Jr., grandparents John and Elizabeth McAlmont, Aunt Jane and Uncle Robert, and grandparents Ward and Dorothy Hutchinson, as well as his beloved cocker spaniel, Kelsey.
Born in Providence on March 13, 1964, Alex moved with his family at a young age to Towanda, Pa. At Towanda High School, he lettered on the swim team. After graduating in 1983, he moved to Rhode Island, where he worked many years at Providence Metalizing in Pawtucket, and later, over 15 years at CVS Warehouse in Woonsocket.
He will be missed by his family, and by many friends and community members in his chosen home of Rhode Island.
He is survived by his mother, Mona McAlmont, sister, Samantha, and niece, Shana, of Towanda, Pa., as well as his brother, Adam, nephew, Bram, and sister, Amanda, in Saint Augustine, Fla., aunt Wanda Colman and her extended family, and his Rhode Island cousin, Kim Caldow, and her family, whom he would join for many holidays and family gatherings.
His immediate family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rhode Island SPCA in his memory.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, RI. 02895.
