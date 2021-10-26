Alfred Andre Fortier Jr., 66, resident of Maryville, Tenn., passed away due to complications of COVID-19, on Oct. 24, 2021.
Alfred was loved by family and friends and was well cared for in his final hours.
Alfred was born and raised in Woonsocket, R.I. He enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, quoits, and cribbage. He worked many years in construction, including F & P Construction company. Alfred then moved to Saint Petersburg, Fla., where he roofed and then continued his love for contracting with Barger Builders. Alfred then moved to Maryville, Tenn., where he spent the rest of his life, enjoying the outdoors, coffee, and spending time with family.
He was a diehard New England Patriot, Boston Red Sox, and Florida State University fan. He loved traveling home to New England where he visited family and friends and relished his favorite food hot spots.
Alfred is survived by wife of 33 years, Debbie Fortier; children: Alfred Andre Fortier III and wife, Kathy, Matthew Lemire, Kati Wolsey and husband, Jody; grandchildren: Zoie Rose Lemire, Daniel and Ava Fortier, Emma Lemire, Scarlett Wolsey, and Stella Lemire; great-grandson and his buddy, Mycah Lemire-Rogers; sisters: Barbara Renault, Theresa and Gerry Allard, Jeanne and Jimmy Budnick, Mary and Dave Schiller; plus, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alfred and Bridget Fortier; son, Michael (Myke) Lemire; sisters, Antoinette Boisvert and Tina Fortier.
In lieu of flowers, celebrate Alfred’s life by donating to American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or American Stroke Association (stroke.org).
A memorial service will be held by family in Rhode Island on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Blackstone Valley Baptist Church, 40 Pine Swamp Road, Cumberland, R.I.
