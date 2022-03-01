Alfred L. Gobeille, 81, of Smithfield, died on Feb. 27, 2022, at Briarcliffe Manor.
He was the husband of Jeannette M. (Lizotte) Gobeille for 58 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Emile and Helen (Douglas) Gobeille.
Al had worked for National Grid for 40 years before retiring. He was a longtime CYO basketball coach at St. Michael’s Church and coached Smithfield youth baseball and Little League. He also was a Cub Scout leader.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, David Gobeille and his wife, Renee, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Todd Gobeille and his wife, Denise, of Rehoboth, Mass., and Robin Orticerio of Smithfield; daughter-in-law, Heidi Gobeille; three siblings, Douglas Gobeille of Rehoboth, Mass., Maryanne Mello of Pawtucket, and Kathleen Deroche of Cumberland; 11 grandchildren, Megan, Amy, Haley, Ryan, Jacob, Adam, Samantha, Ian, Emily, Anna, and Jeffrey, and one great-grandson, James. He was the father of the late Kyle Gobeille.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be private.
