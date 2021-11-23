Alfred Peter Triangolo, passed away peacefully at his lakeside home in Johnston, R.I., on Nov. 16, 2021, at the age of 81.
Alfred's knack for engaging all who knew him with his appetite for knowledge, passion for the arts and love of travel will be missed by many.
He was the husband of Geraldine Mullen Triangolo for 57 years and in addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his brother Paul W. Triangolo, and his wife, Robin Wolf, of Smithfield, R.I., his brother, Carl A. Triangolo, of Cumberland, R.I., 13 nephews and nieces, and 28 great-nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Triangolo, and his mother, Cheryl Wells Triangolo, of Providence, R.I., and sister-in-law, Donna Costigan.
He was born in Providence, R.I., and raised in Cranston, R.I. After graduating from Cranston East High School and the University of Rhode Island earning a bachelor's degree in history in 1967, he later attended Suffolk Law School. He began his career as a sales executive for Dun & Bradstreet and later went on to co-own and operate multiple family businesses with his brother Paul for over 40 years.
He married Geraldine, his college sweetheart, on June 6, 1964. Together they lived throughout Rhode Island before settling in Greenville, R.I., for the past 37 years with a strong network of close friends in the neighborhood. Throughout the course of their marriage, the couple traveled to Europe on many occasions, collecting art and artifacts, which are on display in their home, including a collection of over one hundred bongos and drums. They enjoyed sailing together along with family and friends for many years on their boat the " Artful Dodger."
Alfred was a sports enthusiast who loved the Red Sox and Patriots, and never missed watching a game from his favorite armchair. He enjoyed doing the New York Times crossword puzzle and watching "Jeopardy," both perfect avenues to use his wealth of knowledge and love for reading. An avid collector of books and music, his expansive library of CDs focused on his favorite genres: jazz and opera. Always wearing bold and colorful socks, his sense of style reflected his colorful personality which will be missed by his many family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date. For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net .
