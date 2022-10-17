Alfred “Tess” Robert Tessier, 83, of Harrisville, R.I., passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I.
He was the beloved husband of Christine R. (Morrissey) Tessier, whom he married on Nov. 10, 1961.
Born in North Smithfield, R.I., on July 21, 1939, he was a son of the late Alfred Tessier and the late Mabel (Lawless) Tessier. He resided in North Smithfield for 35 years prior to moving to Harrisville 25 years ago.
Mr. Tessier proudly served in the United States Army, having been a medic at Martin Army Hospital at Ft. Benning, Ga., from 1959 until 1961.
He was employed as an engineer mechanic for Worcester Knitting and Bruins Plastic prior to his retirement.
“Tess” served on the Slatersville Centennial Committee and was a member of the First Ward Club in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He enjoyed freshwater fishing, loved animals, and enjoyed gardening and taking walks.
In addition to his cherished wife, he leaves a sister, Claire Blue, of East Providence, R.I., and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ronald Tessier.
Private burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
