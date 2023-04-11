Alice Brown – Cumberland Apr 11, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alice Brown, age 93, passed away on April 2, 2023.Alice was born on May 27, 1929, and was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. She was a longtime employee of Shove Insurance in Pawtucket and was known for her sharp wit and excellent memory.She was predeceased by her husband of many years, Edward Brown.A memorial service will be held at J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland on Friday April 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. This Week's Ads Most Popular Family takes Cumberland officials to court over plans for horses 'Transformational' residential development planned in Pawtucket at transit hub Meet Steven Auclair, Woonsocket's own Peter Griffin AG intervenes at Pawtucket's Memorial Hospital; city hires law firm Cumberland police say woman died in fire pit accident Latest News Meet Steven Auclair, Woonsocket's own Peter Griffin Glocester Village Commons volunteers help seniors with everyday tasks Blackstone voters choose new leaders Light at Greenville Avenue in Smithfield may solve Route 44 traffic flow North Smithfield consultant suggests keeping Halliwell gym Featured Businesses Jalette Contracting 11 Austin Street, Blackstone, MA 01504 +1(508)954-5602 Website Corrigan Chris Moving Inc 169 Cowden St, Central Falls, RI 02863 +1(401)722-2422 Website Competition Shooting Supplies 435 Benefit St, Pawtucket, RI 02861 +1(401)727-1716 Website New England Steak and Seafood Rt 16, Mendon, MA 01756 +1(508)473-5079 Website Tumblesalts Restaurant, Cafe, Pub 2207 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI 02911 +1(401)349-0557 Website Stateline Restorations 38 Jarson Lane, Attleboro, MA 02703 +1(617)504-2394 Website Find a local business Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Meet Steven Auclair, Woonsocket's own Peter Griffin Glocester Village Commons volunteers help seniors with everyday tasks Blackstone voters choose new leaders Light at Greenville Avenue in Smithfield may solve Route 44 traffic flow North Smithfield consultant suggests keeping Halliwell gym Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.