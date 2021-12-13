Alice D’Orsi, 87, of 10 David St., Greenville, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, after a short illness.
She was the wife of Stanley G. D’Orsi Sr. They were married for 65 years. She was a resident of Greenville for 61 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Vincent J. (Jim) and Emelinda (Piccirillo) Ferrucci.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Michael D’Orsi of Patterson, N.Y., and Margaret D’Orsi-Peltier of Lincoln; her honorary son, Michael Zanni, of Cranston; her grandchildren Jessica Lynn Tompkins and Jonathan D’Orsi both of New York, Catherine Christiansen of North Smithfield, Stephanie Peltier of Glocester, and Cody Powers of New York.
She is also survived by "Her most treasured little girls!" great-granddaughters, Pollyanna, Avery and Alexis who were the love of her life!
She also leaves her siblings: Carl Ferrucci of North Providence, Ruth Regnault of Coventry, Jane Guertin of Florida and Joyce Barzykowski of North Providence. She was the mother of the late Stanley G. D’Orsi, Jr. and sister of the late Vincent Ferrucci.
At Alice’s request funeral services were private.
Donations in her memory may be made to: St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 .
