Alice J. L’Heureux, 68, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas L’Heureux. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Wright) Hurley.
Alice was a proud stay-at-home mom raising her two daughters before working part-time for American Greetings until retiring to spend more time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Red Sox fan and all who knew her will miss her infectious laugh.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Alison O’Brien and her husband, Colin, and Angela Hemmila and her husband, Aaron; her two grandchildren, Calvin O’Brien and Margeaux Hemmila; and her sisters, Karen LaVaglio and her late husband, Rocco, and Mary Manocchia and her late husband, Anthony. Alice also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was the sister-in-law to Bernie and Carol Carroll.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The family requests that all guests please wear a mask.
Visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
