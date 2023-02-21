Alice L. (Wilcox) Kelly, of North Smithfield, formerly of Cumberland and Pawtucket, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, at the St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfiled. She was the cherished wife of the late Earl C. Kelly Jr.

Alice was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Robert J. Wilcox and the late Ethel L. (Gibree) Wilcox Dumont. She lived in Cumberland for over 15 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.

