Alice L. (Wilcox) Kelly, of North Smithfield, formerly of Cumberland and Pawtucket, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, at the St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfiled. She was the cherished wife of the late Earl C. Kelly Jr.
Alice was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Robert J. Wilcox and the late Ethel L. (Gibree) Wilcox Dumont. She lived in Cumberland for over 15 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Alice was a homemaker most of her life. She was a caregiver to her family and in her later years took care of her dear close companions as well. She enjoyed trips to the casino, attending little league games, reading, and enjoying many conversations with her friends. She was a member of the Cumberland Senior Center, a member of the One Mendon Road Association, and was also an honorary Lincoln Little League grandmother.
Alice is survived by her children, Susan Mendonca and her husband, David, of Genoa, Nev., Sandra Davis and her husband, Arthur, of Pawtucket, Brian Kelly and his wife, Andrea, of Chepachet, Venessa Petit and her husband, Kenneth, of Cumberland, and Jason Kelly of Pawtucket and her former daughter-in-law, Maria Kelly, of Pawtucket. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles Wilcox of Terre Haute, Ind., and William Wilcox of Pawtucket, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by her daughter Carol Pleasants and her siblings James Wilcox, Albert Wilcox, Robert Wilcox, and Loretta Wilcox.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Alice's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by burial at the Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at St. Antoine Residence for their professionalism and compassion during Alice's time at the facility.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St. Antoine Residence, Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.