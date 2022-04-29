Alice M. Bastien, 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the Lincolnwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, North Providence.
She was the wife of the late Richard E. Bastien. She was also the longtime companion of Frank Brown for the past 56 years.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Adelino and Gracinda (Marques) Carvalho. Alice was a lifelong resident of Cumberland and Lincoln.
Alice enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. At home she enjoyed doing word searches. She also enjoyed trips with her family to the casino where she would play penny slots and occasionally catch an Engelbert show. Through the years she was known for organizing 50’s parties getting friends and family together.
Alice was a communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln.
She was also a member of the St. Aidan Seniors, Cumberland, and the Lincoln Senior Center..
She was employed as a housekeeper for the Comfort Suites, Smithfield, for many years until her retirement. She previously was employed in the catering business for many years at various caters.
She leaves her two sons, Richard M. Bastien and his wife, Joanne, and Paul E. Bastien and his wife, Kristin, all of Cumberland; her three daughters, Janice Silva and her companion, Joe, of Tiverton, Lisa Bastien of Tiverton, and Lori Afonso and her husband, Antonio, of Colchester, Conn., along with 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, along with many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donna M. Genereux and sister of the late Antonio Carvalho, Joseph Carvalho, Augusta Silva, Amelia Massey, and Mary Lourenco, and grandmother of the late Paul R Webb.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Alice's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours to be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gloria Gemma Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 or the VNA Hospice 51 Health Ln, Warwick, RI 02886.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
