Alice Rebelo, 96, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Jose Rebelo.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Fernando and Maria (Albuquerque) Lourenco. Alice was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland.
Alice was a past president and member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana Ladies Auxiliary, Cumberland, for many years and past president of the Ladies Garment Workers Union.
Alice attended the Rhode Island School of Design, Providence. She was a gifted seamstress and designer. She enjoyed cooking and gathering with family and was known for her famous Portuguese biscoitos.
Alice was the co-owner along with her late husband of the former Silver Top Variety Store, Cumberland, for 20 years until her retirement in 1987. She was also previously employed as a seamstress for many years at the former Debbie Dress Co., also known as Lawrence Fashions, Pawtucket.
She is survived by her two sons, Joe Rebelo Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Sacramento, Calif., and Gary Rebelo and his wife, Susan, of Cumberland; her daughter-in-law, Janice Rebelo, of Cumberland; her two sisters, Ida Mendes of Connecticut and Madeline Aleixo of Wilmington, Del.; six grandchildren: Dennis Jr., Michael, Anthony, Emily, Tanner, and Nicholas; five great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Dennis J. Rebelo Sr., and Dianne Rebelo and also the sister of the late Albertino Lourenco, Olinda Costa, John Lourenco Sr., and Anna Machado.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Alice's life celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the South Kingstown High School Fine Arts Boosters, Dianne Rebelo Memorial Scholarship, c/o South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI 02879, or the Dennis J. Rebelo Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o the Narrative Research Group, 170 Spring St., Newport, RI 02840.
