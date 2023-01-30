Aline J. Aubin, 83, of Woonsocket, R.I., died Jan. 27, 2023, in Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Anastas and Germaine (Drolet) Aubin.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 7:34 pm
Aline was a 1958 graduate of St. Clare High School, Woonsocket, a 1969 graduate of the former R.I. Catholic Teacher's College, Providence, and attended Rhode Island College and Keene State College. She was a teacher for 42 years, retiring in 2005 from St. Joseph's Regional School in Salem, N.H. Aline was involved with the Lions Club in Keene, N.H., for 12 years, where she was involved in their musical productions, and also volunteered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Keene. Upon her return to Woonsocket, Aline became actively involved with the Waterview Activity Association, first as secretary in 2008, and later president, and had also started a singing group, "The Waterview Warblers."
She leaves her nieces and nephews, Denise Remillard, and her husband, Deacon Lionel "Bud" Remillard, of Albion, Paul Aubin of Pawtucket, Marc Aubin and his wife, Janis, of Blackstone, and Ronald Aubin of North Smithfield; her grandnieces and grandnephews, Christine Remillard, Andrea McIntyre, Sara Lee, and David Remillard. She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald A. Aubin, and her nephew, Gerald Aubin.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
