Alvin J. Lannon Jr., 105, passed away with his loving daughter and son-in-law at his side, Monday, May 16, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Dorothy A. (Lawson) Lannon. Born in Providence on Nov. 28, 1916, he was a son of the late Alvin J. Lannon Sr. and the late Ethel M. (Hall) Lannon.
Mr. Lannon was a radio technician for the R.I. Department of Environmental Management for 37 years before retiring. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII that took him from the southernmost part of the Pacific Theatre to Japan itself. Mr. Lannon worked with the Civil Conservation Corps from 1935-1939 and has been a Greenville resident since 1950. He was a member of the 33rd Division of War Veterans Association, Chapter 94 of AFSCME and the Forestry Conservation Communication Association.
He was the loving father of Dorothy V. Stapleton and her husband, Richard, of Dayville, Conn.; grandfather of James (Denise) Stapleton, Jeffrey (Dawn) Stapleton and Susan (Carl) Colicchio; great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Lillian Stapleton and Kayla Colicchio. He was the brother of the late Doris M. O’Loughlin and Donald F. Lannon.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held in the R.I. Veteran’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 would be appreciated.
For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
