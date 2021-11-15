Alyce E. Boyle Mack, 83, passed peacefully with her three daughters by her side Friday, Nov. 12.
She was born in Providence as the fifth child of Ralph W.E. and Cora Helen (Austin) Boyle. She was a sister to four late siblings: Shirley F. Thornton, Ralph W. (Bud) Boyle, Barbara L. Adams, and James C. Boyle.
Allie is survived by a loving family of three daughters, Deanne Gregson (Roo Gardner) of Eliot, Maine, Coralee Enos (Paul) of Port St. Luice, Fla., and Fern Alyce Morey of East Hampton, Conn. She was most proud of her eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was the longtime companion of the late Leo LaBrie, and enjoyed being included in the lives of his adoring family.
Allie’s nursing career included working at R.I. hospitals, and for many years as the OB/GYN nurse for the late Dr. Barbara Fritz. She formerly served on the executive board for Tri-Town Mental Health, was a volunteer for Harmony Fire District and the historic Harmony Chapel. She was a member of the former Greenville Homemakers and the National Association of Physicians Nurses.
Donations in her memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. A Celebration of Life will be held next spring, 2022. Burial will be private.
