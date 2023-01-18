Amparo Arteaga, 85, a retired teacher and devoted catholic, residing in Pawtucket, R.I., passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Alejandro Arteaga.
Born in Medellin, Colombia, South America, to the late Ramón and Teresita (Velez) Betancur. Amparo came to this country in 1976 settling in Cumberland, R.I., with her husband and eight children before moving to Pawtucket.
She leaves her eight children, Armando Arteaga and his wife Angela (Salazar) of Central Falls, R.I.; Ivan Arteaga of Worcester, Mass.; Juan Arteaga and his wife, Ivonne (Moreno), of Pawtucket, R.I.; Maria Estela Arteaga of Worcester, Mass.; Oscar Arteaga and his wife, Lisa (Palagi), of Cumberland, R.I.; Gloria Arteaga of Fredericksburg, Va.; Alejandro Arteaga of Pawtucket, R.I.; and Luz Arteaga-Pray of Rehoboth, Mass.
Amparo leaves 15 grandchildren, Karen Hernandez, Andres Arteaga, Jonathan Florez, Sebastian Florez, Anamaria Arteaga, Daniel Arteaga, Kayley Arteaga, Michael Arteaga, Christopher Arteaga, Maxwell Arteaga, Summer Arteaga, Hevyn Pray, Harrison Pray, Hendrix Pray and Hawkyns Pray, and five great-grandchildren, Juan Camilo Tangarife, Julian Guzman, Sean Guzman, Jackie Hernandez and Lilith Florez. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews in her native country, Colombia. She was the grandmother of the late Jaqueline Arteaga.
Amparo graduated from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, upon her graduation she embarked on her career as a teacher in the Pawtucket School District until her retirement.
As the matriarch of our family, she was also there to provide support and guidance when her family needed her. Whether great or small, she never missed an opportunity to attend and celebrate her children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren’s each and every milestone.
She was kind, thoughtful, amusing, and cared deeply for her large family and friends. To name some of her many talents, Amparo was an entrepreneur, a florist, a poet, and a mentor. She enjoyed singing, sewing, drawing, crafting, and gifting her creations. She was well-rounded, inspiring all who knew her, not to mention her cooking skills. Her kitchen was often filled with delectable Colombian cuisine including arepas, empanadas, bunuelos, and natilla to mention just a few. Life will forever change for all who knew and loved her. In her late years, her favorite expression was “AMAZING!” So that was precisely what she was and how she will be remembered, an AMAZING woman.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Amparo’s Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m., and continue on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Catholic Community Parish, Dexter Street, Central Falls. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.