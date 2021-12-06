Ana Elsa Rosa-Day, 31, of Winter Haven, Fla., died Nov. 18, in Tampa, Fla.
She was the daughter of Marilyn and Joseph Gruslin of Pawtucket, and the late Victor Gonzalez, as well as, the adopted daughter of the late Elizabeth (Meme) Day.
She worked as a CNA for many agencies in Rhode Island and Florida. Ana had a smile that lit up the room, a fierce loyalty to her family and friends and a laugh you will never forget. She loved shopping, especially for sneakers. She had quite a collection. She loved traveling and being with family.
Besides her mother and stepfather, she leaves her daughter, Ali’Ana Souza of Pawtucket; her sisters, Zuleika Sierra of Providence, Ariana Day of Kissimmee, Fla., and Diamond Barry of South Kingstown; her great-aunt Kathleen Pina of Woonsocket, and many special friends, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Ana Elsa and Felix Sierra.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, beginning with visitation at 5 p.m., followed by a service at 6:30 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
