Ana Maria Salgado, 71, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Providence. She was the wife of the late Joe Salgado.
Born in Penalva do Castelo, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Adelino and Eufemia (Marques) Constantino. Ana came to this country in the late 1960s settling in Cumberland.
She was a member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana and also sang in the Rancho. She was a phenomenal cook. Ana loved music and fishing with her husband, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons: Carlos C. Salgado and his wife, Karen DiGregorio, of Cumberland, and James C. Salgado and his husband, Michael S. Whitman, of Mount Vernon, Maine; her four brothers: Manuel Constantino, her twin, John Constantino, Antonio Constantino, and Eddie Constantino; her two sisters: Maria Mello and Alice Dubuc, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joe Constantino.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ana's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Philip Hulitar, Hope Health & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or the Alzheimer's Association of RI, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.
