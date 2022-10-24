Andre J. Bilodeau, 85, of Tall Timber Trail, North Smithfield, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
He was the longtime partner of Pat Gignac. Born in Uxbridge, Mass., he was the son of the late Louis J. and Julia (Juneau) Bilodeau.
Mr. Bilodeau was a 1957 graduate of Woonsocket High School, received his bachelor’s degree in science in 1963 from Livingston State College, Alabama, and his master’s degree in education in 1976 from Providence College. He was a teacher for the Woonsocket School Department from 1966-1997, and had previously worked for Ponaganset High School in 1963, and Bellingham High School from 1963-1966. He later worked as a substitute teacher in surrounding communities from 1998-2006.
Mr. Bilodeau served 13 months active duty with the R.I. National Guard, Cranston. He was a member of Parents Without Partners; Providence Chapter; the Knights of Columbus, North Smithfield; the Elks Lodge, Smithfield, the Manton Seniors, Johnston and other various senior centers, the General Moylan Assembly, Woonsocket, and the Men of St. Joseph’s and St. John the Evangelist, Slatersville.
Mr. Bilodeau was an assistant basketball and track coach for Woonsocket High School, served as an assistant Scout master at St. John the Evangelist’s Church, North Smithfield, volunteered for Mended Hearts and Miriam Hospital, Providence and enjoyed fresh and saltwater fishing, gardening, ballroom dancing, and vacationing on Cape Cod.
Besides Pat, he leaves behind two sons, Michael Bilodeau and his wife, Susan, of Mebane, N.C., and Col. Peter Bilodeau, USAF (ret.) and his wife, Romy, of Stuart, Fla.; Pat’s children, son John Lariviere and his wife, Gwen, of Narragansett; daughter Renee Bernier and her husband, Sean, of Woonsocket, daughter Jennifer Lariviere of Burrillville; eight grandchildren, triplets Ryan, Morgan and Nathan Bilodeau; Jett, Katie, and Lizzie Bilodeau and Colin Boerner; and Jillian Bernier; and his former wife, Jean Toher, of Burlington, N.C. He was the brother of the late Rene Bilodeau, Lillian Ross, and Cecile Jasmin.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, starting with a visitation at 9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
