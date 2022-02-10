Andrea D. (Rochford) Newman, 69, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
She was the beloved wife for 45 years of Robert H. Newman. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Andrew D. and Anna M. (Pierce) Rochford. Andrea was raised in Pawtucket and moved to Smithfield 45 years ago.
Andrea graduated from Tolman High Class of 1971 and the St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Radiology. She was a diagnostic ultrasonographer for 38 years before retiring from the office of Dr. Nicholas Iannuccilli. She was a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. Andrea enjoyed gardening and completing crossword puzzles. She was an avid fan of her beloved Red Sox and Providence College basketball. She treasured being “Nana” to her three grandchildren, with whom she enjoyed spending time.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she was the loving mother of Erin K. Terry and her husband, Nicholas, of Smithfield, Lauren A. Newman of Smithfield, and Daniel R. Newman and his wife, Andrea, of Attleboro, Mass. She was the grandmother of Benjamin and Leo Newman and Stella Terry. Andrea was predeceased by her sister, Kathleen E. Rochford, of Pawtucket.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial is private. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andrea to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, will be appreciated. Face masks are required at the visitation and mass.
For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .
