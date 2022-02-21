Andrea Louise (Lannan) Donlevy of Attleboro, Mass., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 72 years of age.
She was the daughter of the late Louise P. Marshall and James T. Lannan. She was the former wife of Timothy J. Donlevy. She was the loving mother of Michael Donlevy and his wife, Darlene, of North Attleboro, Mass; Timothy Donlevy III of Woonsocket, R.I.; and Max Donlevy and his wife, Sharon, of Woonsocket, R.I. She was the cherished grandmother of Brooke, who she spent most of her years raising; Teagan, Diamond, Alex, Dylan, Michael, Anthony, Shawn, Christian and Ethan. She was the great-grandmother of Tyler, Alexx, Arianna, Julianna and Lilianna. She was the adored sister of the late Marcia Sandborn and Susan K. Thurber; aunt to Danielle Thurber, Jessica Ramsay and Sarah Bobola, and great-aunt of Sadie Ramsay.
Andrea was born in Boston and grew up and educated in Sharon, Mass. She moved to Attleboro, where she raised her boys. She later moved to Woonsocket, R.I., where she lived from 1997-2013. She moved back to Attleboro until her passing. Andrea spent many years working at the Wrentham State School. She also was employed at Ricotti’s in Attleboro and Dupra’s Bakery in Woonsocket.
She enjoyed crafting, gardening, her pets, spending time with the “girls” eagerly awaiting to score her next yard sale find, and her most recent addition, online shopping! But most of all, time spent with her adoring family. She loved to feed everyone she welcomed into her home and was always sure to send all away with a goodie bag.
Services for Andrea will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.