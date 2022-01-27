Andrea Y. Conlon, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Conlon. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Tremblay and Marie Pepin Tremblay. Prior to moving to Florida in 2020, she resided in Lincoln, R.I.
Mrs. Conlon was the owner of Champ's Dairy Stop in Pawtucket, until her retirement in 1990.
She was a communicant of St. Jude Church in Lincoln. Andrea enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to bake for everyone. She was always positive and upbeat, and she loved to dance. She was the life of the party and brightened every room she entered. Those who love her will remember her supportive and generous spirit. She was always eager to help anyone in need. She was a strong woman of faith, and believed that all things are possible with God.
Mrs. Conlon was a volunteer at Mt. Saint Rita Nursing home in Cumberland for many years. Also, she enjoyed getting together with her sisters to make gifts that they hand delivered to residents of various nursing homes in Northern R.I. She spent the last year of her life making new friends, crafting, dancing and enjoying laughter and fun at Chelsea Place Day Center in Port Charlotte, Fla.
She leaves her two children, Lisa Regan-Thierry and her husband, Jon, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Brian Regan of North Providence; her siblings, Angele Tetreault of Lincoln, and Lucille Bourgault of Lincoln; her grandson, Shane Patrick Regan, of West Warwick, and two great-grandchildren, Briella and Rayne Regan; many nieces and nephews, and her little dog, Lucy. She was the sister of the late Estelle Brady, Helen Proulx, Theresa Finnegan, Bernard, Henry, Michael, Walter, Robert, Gerard, and Dennis Tremblay.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Andrea's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the St. Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the R.I. Community Food Bank in Providence, or the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition in Port Charlotte, Fla.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
