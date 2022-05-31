Andrew L. Harnick, 33, of West Warwick, died Thursday, May 26, 2022.
The son of Drs. Harris and Phyllis (Freilich) Harnick, Andrew is survived by his beloved daughter, Brody; brother Norman, and Norman’s wife, Michelle. He is also survived by his very special friend, Jessica Dercole.
He loved his daughter Brody more than anything in the world, and his favorite times were those spent with her. Andrew was intelligent, funny, loving, and above all-else, kind and caring to everyone who knew him; traits shared by Brody. He loved and cared for animals and enjoyed hiking and going to the beach with his dog, Rambo. He loved his extended family, friends and his dogs. His smile and his sense of fun were infectious and he brought joy to all those he loved. Andrew enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox.
His funeral will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at noon at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, 1965 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I., or may be viewed live at https://tinyurl.com/ys43e3cf.
Masks are required for the service. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to an animal rescue organization or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
