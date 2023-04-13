Andrew M. Lyon Jr., 82, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, April 7, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Hilda (Blount) Lyon. Andrew was born and raised in Pawtucket, R.I. Andrew was a high school math teacher in the Pawtucket school system for 30 years, retiring in 1990. Andrew also trained and owned harness horses for nearly two decades. Andrew was a standout baseball player at Tolman High School, in Pawtucket, winning many awards including All State. He later played at Providence College and was drafted by the Giants. He had coached high school basketball and taught Sunday school at St. Paul’s Church, Pawtucket.
Andrew loved watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with the family dog. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Andrew Lyon III, his wife, Sonya, and Kenneth Lyon, his wife, Kiera; his grandchildren, Joshua Lyon, Olivia Lyon, and Brooke Lyon. He also leaves his brother, Glenn Lyon, his wife, Nancy, and seven nieces and two nephews. He was the brother of the late Joan McShane.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Mass on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m., in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket. The Burial will follow in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro Mass. Visiting hours are on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter, 245 Water St., #306, Providence, RI, 02906, in memory of Andrew would be greatly appreciated.
