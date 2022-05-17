Andrew Pachomski, 41, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Tammy (Lepore) Pachomski.
Born in Milford, Mass., he was the son of Joseph and Linda (Howland) Pachomski of North Smithfield. Andy resided in Cumberland for the past five years, previously residing in Blackstone, Mass.
He was an avid softball and baseball player, and also enjoyed all of the New England sports teams. Andy liked to make people laugh, the bigger the audience the better. His family knew him as a gym enthusiast, who enjoyed working out and lifting weights. He loved all types of music and always had his earphones in and listening to his favorite songs. He would spend his spare time working in the yard and cooking up his favorite dishes for his family. Andy enjoyed all his pets, including his ball python Cheeks.
He was a sales manager for Paychex, Inc., East Providence, for the past 11 years, where he excelled in sales and mentoring new sales representatives.
Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Jacob J. Pachomski and Jameson J. Pachomski of Blackstone; his four stepchildren Stephanie Crowley of Cumberland, Michelle Sutcliffe of Brooklyn, Conn., Tara Houle and Robert Houle both of Cumberland; his two brothers Jason M. Pachomski and his wife, Allison, of Los Angeles, and Eric R. Pachomski and his fiance, Kevin Armstrong, of Miami Beach, Fla.; one grandson, Colton Sutcliffe; his maternal grandfather, Richard E. Howland of Cumberland, and his paternal grandparents Joseph W. Pachomski and Gladys P. (Cabana) Pachomski of North Smithfield; his niece, Madison Pachomski, and his nephew, Logan Pachomski, both of Los Angeles; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the grandson of the late Dorothy (Gallagher) Howland.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Andy's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
