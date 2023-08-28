Angela Figuerido – North Smithfield Aug 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Figuerido Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angela (Mencarini) Figuerido of North Smithfield passed away on Aug. 26, 2023.Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Alberto and Stella (Banty) Mencarini. She was the wife of the late William Figuerido Sr.In her younger years, she worked at Uniroyal. She worked as a hairdresser at Salon Fabion and Valentina’s for many years. She enjoyed dancing and was a volunteer at the Stadium Theatre for many years.She is survived by her son, William Figuerido Jr., and his wife, Wendy; two granddaughters, Chelsea Figuerido of Boston, and Cara Figuerido of North Smithfield; and a sister, Karen Boucher.She also leaves behind her best friend since kindergarten, Dotty Vetri.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Figuerido, and her siblings Tony and Gino Mencarini and Sandra Hebert.Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.Services will respectfully be held privately. 