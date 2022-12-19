Angela (Chiavaras) Panichas, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Born in Clinton, Mass., on Jan. 23, 1931, and residing in Pawtucket and Lincoln,R.I., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Nikki (Christopoulos) Chiavaras.

Married in 1953, for 57 years, Angela was the wife of the late Honorable George T. Panichas. Together, they enjoyed life to the fullest through travel, civic and cultural volunteerism and their unique ability to nurture unbreakable bonds with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, community and countless friends here and around the world.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.