Angela (Chiavaras) Panichas, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Born in Clinton, Mass., on Jan. 23, 1931, and residing in Pawtucket and Lincoln,R.I., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Nikki (Christopoulos) Chiavaras.
Married in 1953, for 57 years, Angela was the wife of the late Honorable George T. Panichas. Together, they enjoyed life to the fullest through travel, civic and cultural volunteerism and their unique ability to nurture unbreakable bonds with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, community and countless friends here and around the world.
Defining a loving, caring parent, Angela along with her husband, always put family first. Angela is survived by her daughter Denise Panichas of Woonsocket, daughter Joan Milas and her husband, Mathew, of Lincoln, her son, George Panichas Jr., and his wife, Anastasia, of Middletown; and grandmother “More Yiayia” to Angela and Michael Milas, George III and Melina Panichas; and great-grandmother to Ameliana and Alessandro Hernandez.
Her family will always remember the wonderful aromas coming from More Yiayia’s kitchen during the holidays, her enthusiastic presence, bright smile and warm hugs. She was there for all of our important life moments, always offering advice, words of encouragement and love.
With 91 joyous years together as sisters, Angela will be missed by her beloved sister Mary Samaras of Cranston. She was the adored aunt to Mary’s children Charles, Nikki, and the late Cynthia Samaras. The circle of love between the Panichas and Samaras families is ever enduring.
The youngest of eight children, “Cookie” was predeceased by her sister Photo Zangles and her brothers, Peter, Danny, Jimmy, George and Johnny Chiavaras.
Together, Angela, Mary, Pho and brothers were role models of family love and perseverance no matter the obstacles, to many generations of nieces and nephews from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Angela’s life was devoted to her family, community and her Greek Orthodox faith. She started her path in volunteer service as a founding member of the Pawtucket Henry J. Winters School Parent Teachers Association where she served as board president, later serving on the State PTA Board. She was also a parent volunteer serving on the Parents Association Board for the Moses Brown School in Providence, later volunteering on the Friends Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center with her cherished friend, the late Sylvia Dario.
Of all her philanthropic endeavors, the one Angela held most closely to her heart was that of volunteer and mentor of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of Pawtucket. There, she served in countless roles over decades and as chairperson to a variety of events too numerous to mention. She was Sunday School teacher and superintendent, member of its PTA, advisor to the G.O.Y.A. youth group, and founder of the church’s first Greek dance troupe. Angela was also past president of St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society and board member of the Metropolis of Boston Diocese Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was always proud to note Philoptochos is the second largest philanthropic women’s organization in the world. Working with His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, Angela was a longtime volunteer to Philoxenia House, a temporary home for domestic and international visitors of the Eastern Orthodox faith receiving medical treatment in Boston. Additionally, she served as designee to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Clergy-Laity Congress.
Angela was a past member of the church’s Parish Council and co-chaired the church’s 75th and 100th Anniversary celebrations. She was a strong believer in ecumenicalism working with churches across the Blackstone Valley, especially Saint Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Church. She was prideful of the church’s position in the city of Pawtucket and Quality Hill neighborhood and worked to showcase the parish’s faith as well as the architectural legacy of its Byzantine church and the historic Read-Ott Mansion parish house.
For her decades of impactful and lasting accomplishments, in 1988 the Assumption parish honored Angela as an inaugural recipient of the Metropolis of Boston Ministry Award and most recently at the 2022 Assumption Gala for the Greats.
Angela was always the first to acknowledge that meaningful achievements are unattainable without the support of many. Her children are forever grateful for the love received over the years from extended family and friends, including her Chiavaras nieces and nephews, her niece and nephew Maria Kattke Palmieri and Michael Panichas, her Polish “daughters” from Pawtucket, members of the Assumption Greek Orthodox parish and her Philoptochos sisters. The family would especially like to acknowledge the exceptional dedication of her sister-in-law Eleanor Panichas, her dear friend Tina Demopulos, and the ever-present affection of her symbetheri, the Soukas/Soukatos family.
Someone once said, “Your heart has brought great joy to many. Those hearts can never forget you.” Thus is the exceptional legacy of Angela Panichas. Her memory will truly be eternal for her devotion to her family, friends and the countless ways in which she made the world a better place.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours will be held in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angela’s memory may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 or online at www.assumptionri.org.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
