Angeliki (Metropoulos) Karageorge, 90, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. She was the wife of the late Stephen Karageorge.
Born in Greece, she was the daughter of the late John and Eleni (Varis) Metropoulos. She moved to this country in 1954, settling in Pawtucket, later moving to Cumberland.
Mrs. Karageorge was co-owner with her husband, of Boston House of Pizza in East Providence for many years until her retirement.
Angeliki was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the PTA. She was also a longtime member of the St. Barbara's Philoptochos Society. She enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Those who love her will always remember her as a shining light to all who knew her.
She leaves her three daughters, Elizabeth Karageorge of Chepachet, Christine Sweet and her husband, Robert, of North Kingstown, and Phaedra Kology and her husband, Mark, of Lincoln; her four grandchildren, Stephen, John, Abigail and Olivia; as well as many nieces and nephews in Greece. She was the sister of the late Asimina Sotiropoulos and Spiros Metropoulos.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours to be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at noon in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Walcott Street, Pawtucket. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
