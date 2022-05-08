Angelina (Bucci) M. Strycharz, 94, passed peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was the wife of the late Walter J. Strycharz.
She had been employed in the textile industry for many years before retiring.
Angelina was a member of the 4H Club and help grew vegetables for the Victory Garden in Central Falls. She was a longtime communicant of St. Patrick now, St. Aidan Church. Mrs. Strycharz is survived by her son, Stephen W. Strycharz, a sister, Anna Parks, her daughter, Norma Lavallee, Normas’ husband, Roland, their son Roland Jr., as well as several grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Yolande Fuco and aunt of the late Rudolph Fuco.
Her funeral was held Thursday, April 28, in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, at 10 a.m. Burial followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held April 27.
