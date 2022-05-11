Anita B. (Plante) Tessier Chabot, 100, formerly of North Smithfield, died May 8, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Louis W. Chabot and the late Roland Tessier. Born in Linwood, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Emile and Rose-Helene (Forcier) Plante.
Anita owned her own hair salon, Anita's Beauty Shop, on Welles Street, Woonsocket.
She leaves her daughter, Denise Dufault, and her husband, Andy, of North Smithfield; four grandchildren, Anne-Marie Butler and her husband, Timothy, Christine and Christopher Lefebvre, and Lynn Blackwell; and three great grandchildren, Meghann and Andrew Butler, and Connor Blackwell. She was predeceased by her daughter, Clarie Lefebvre, her brothers, Paul and Lucien Plante, and her sister, Sally Fontaine.
Private funeral services were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
