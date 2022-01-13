Anita Irene Roberts, 75, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Lincoln, R.I., formerly of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022.
She was born in Biddeford, Maine, to the late Maurice H. and Rita B. (nee Therrian) Levesque.
From her early years Anita was an Elvis Presley fan, enjoying his music throughout her life. Her family and friends described her as a kind and loving person who loved her family more than anything. Many also recall that she had always had a smile on her face, and just her presence would brighten your day.
Anita is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years John Joseph Roberts, her loving children James Roberts and wife, Caroline, Sherry Blais and husband, Richie; her treasured grandchildren, Jessica Blais and Ryan Blais; her dear step-grandchildren, Pamela Griffin, and Leonard Griffin Jr.; devoted siblings Aline Levesque, and Maurice Levesque; her nephews Paul and Bobby. She also leaves behind her close friends Gladys Arnold and Carol Barrlet. Many believe that she also leaves behind the oldest dog in Southwest Florida, her faithful companion Taz, now 20 years old.
Family and friends are invited to honor Anita’s life at Coachman’s Lodge, 273 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA 02019, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, beginning at noon. Flowers are welcome.
